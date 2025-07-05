Hazel Poa & Tan Cheng Bock leave PSP leadership after GE2025 defeat

Tan Cheng Bock & Hazel Poa step down from PSP leadership, A’bas Kasmani becomes new chairman

In a post-election reshuffle, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock and former Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Hazel Poa have stepped down from the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), announced PSP in a statement on Friday (5 July).

Treasurer S. Nallakaruppan has also exited the leadership body. All three contested in GE2025 but were not elected.

Dr Tan, 84, has been replaced as chairman by Mr A’bas Kasmani, who previously served as second vice-chair.

Meanwhile, Mr Anthony Neo will take over the treasurer role.

All three outgoing members will remain in the party, PSP said.

New faces co-opted into party’s top body

Three fresh faces were co-opted into the CEC following the May election:

Lawyer Mr Sani Ismail

Former Singapore Manufacturing Federation secretary-general Mr Lawrence Pek

Homemaker and ex-lawyer Ms Stephanie Tan

All stood under the PSP banner in GE2025 — Mr Sani in West Coast-Jurong West GRC, Mr Pek in Chua Chu Kang GRC, and Ms Tan in Pioneer SMC — but were defeated by People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates.

The trio have not taken on specific positions within the CEC at this time.

Tan retires from electoral politics after founding party in 2019

The leadership change follows Dr Tan’s earlier announcement that he would retire from electoral politics.

The former PAP Member of Parliament (MP) and 2011 presidential candidate founded PSP in 2019, and is widely regarded as its face.

In GE2025, he led the party’s team in West Coast-Jurong West GRC alongside Ms Poa and party secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, but lost to a PAP team led by education minister Desmond Lee.

That GRC, which includes Dr Tan’s former ward Ayer Rajah, had seen a razor-thin margin in GE2020 — a result that sent Ms Poa and Mr Leong into Parliament as NCMPs.

In GE2025, however, PSP’s overall vote share fell significantly compared to its 2020 debut.

Tan Cheng Bock: “This is not just a farewell — it is a renewal”

Dr Tan made a Facebook post on 5 July addressing the change in leadership.

He said that starting the PSP was never about personal ambition.

“In my years of public service, both in Parliament and in building PSP, I have always believed that the purpose of leadership is to serve, not to stay,” wrote Dr Tan.

“I started this jouney out of duty. Today I pass the torch with confidence and hope.”

This is the second major CEC reshuffle in 2025.

In March, Mr Leong was re-elected as party chief, taking over from Ms Poa.

She had stepped up in February after Mr Leong resigned from the role, following a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Also read: 5 lesser-known facts about Dr Tan Cheng Bock, the retired PSP chief who almost became President

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Facebook and Progress Singapore Party on Facebook.