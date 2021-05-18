Ngee Ann Poly Disciplines 28 Students For Viral Hazing Incident

Last Mar, a viral video of Ngee Ann Poly (NP) students urinating on 2 other male students, who were naked and squatting in a campus toilet, circulated wildly on social media.

In a circular that NP students received on Monday (17 May), the polytechnic has said that the disciplinary inquiry held between19-21 Apr had found 28 students guilty.

The students, all in their 2nd or 3rd years, have received their due punishments, ranging from corrective work orders (CWOs) to suspensions.

Ngee Ann Poly punishes students for hazing incident

According to The Straits Times (ST), NP emphasised in the email that the incident goes against the school’s code of conduct.

They clarified that the 28 students had participated in a trial programme on 20 Mar for facilitators to prepare for a Students’ Union (NPSU) freshmen bonding programme.

They reportedly adjourned to a campus toilet after that and participated in an inappropriate act for ‘fun’, following a student’s lead.

Photos and videos of the acts were shared in a WhatsApp group before students started posting them on social media platforms.

After their actions came to light, NP suspended all NPSU activities till further notice.

Since then, investigations have led the school to find 28 students responsible for the indecent acts. All 28 have been duly disciplined, with CWOs for some and suspensions for others.

Allegations against past activities still under investigation

In the wake of the viral video, NP alumni and students came out in droves, regaling their own unpleasant experiences with NPSU.

Some have claimed that generations of students have passed down the practices which involve leaders dehumanising freshmen for cheap thrills.

With regards to these accusations, NP stressed that they will need more time to complete investigations but will not hesitate to take necessary action if they find any wrongdoing.

Ngee Ann Poly introduces new anti-hazing policy

To cement their stance towards the issue, NP has added an anti-hazing policy to their code of conduct, notes ST. The policy outlines things that constitute inappropriate activities and behaviour.

The school also promises to step up educational efforts to stress the importance of mutual respect and responsible behaviour.

NP has highlighted that students who find activities or incidents uncomfortable should come forward and report them to a staff member.

Hope students will be more responsible

Tertiary education is a formative period in a young adult’s life. As many may still be grappling with their self-identity and future, the pressure to conform rests heavily on their shoulders.

Therefore, the onus is on their peers to be more responsible in creating a safe environment for everyone, under close supervision of school authorities.

We hope that students will take such matters seriously moving forward, and make school a more pleasant experience for all.

