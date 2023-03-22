HDB Flat Catches Fire 1 Day Before Ramadan, Family Safe & Welcomes Donations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fire Consumes Family’s Belongings In HDB Flat Just Before Ramadan

The aftermath of a fire can be devastating, and for one family in Singapore, it cost them their beautiful home.

The homeowner shared images of the blaze’s aftermath on Facebook and the photos are crushing.

Pointing out that the fire occurred a day before Ramadan, she appealed for prayers and donations.

HDB flat catches fire a day before Ramadan

The owner of the home first posted about the incident on Wednesday (22 Mar).

According to her account, the blaze started at around 2am early that morning.

She captured the extent of the damage through some attached photos that depicted singed walls and ceilings.

Parts of the walls also appeared to have crumbled.

In the area that was seemingly affected the worst by the fire, a charred cabinet stood amidst some debris.

Although the fire had not affected the furniture in the living room, the blackened walls suggest that part of the fire had made its way there.

As if defeated by the scorching heat of the blaze, the ceiling fan’s blades drooped while the plastic blinds were similarly melted.

Homeowner asks for help & prayers

Despite the terrible property damage, the homeowner shared in her post that both her son and her husband are safe.

Additionally, she called for prayers and donations, if anyone was able and willing to help her family.

Those who’d like to contribute financially may donate via PayNow to the number stated in the Facebook post.

MS News has reached out to the homeowner for more comments. We’ll update the article if she gets back.

Fire ravages flat but occupants are safe

Thankfully, the fire did not claim any victims.

Nonetheless, the terrible incident still came at an inopportune moment.

We send our best wishes to the family and hope that they will soon be able to recover from the incident.

