Housing Agent Makes HDB Hotline Flow Charts So You Can Get Exact Help Faster

Calling for help only to be redirected to various lines multiple times can be frustrating, especially when you’re pressed for time. Hoping to help people navigate the labyrinth that is the Housing & Development Board (HDB) hotline, a housing agent decided to map out the entire process from the moment callers reach the other end of the line.

He compiled the steps into flow charts that others can follow, so they’ll know what steps to take to get the exact help they need.

That way, they’ll save themselves the trouble of pressing numbers only to end up on the wrong line.

Housing agent reads out pre-recorded message for HDB hotline

On Sunday (24 July), Keith Shepherdson — a housing agent in Singapore — shared flow charts representing the entire process people have to go through when they call the HDB hotline.

In the video, Keith claimed that he has been calling the HDB hotline on a daily basis.

As a result, he has become quite familiar with how it works. Hoping to help others find their way around, he thought it’d be useful to map out the network in the form of flowcharts.

According to Keith, the first thing callers hear after dialling the hotline is an automated message informing them that certain services at HDB Hub are available strictly on an appointment basis.

There’s apparently no way to skip this section of the call, which lasts about 40 seconds.

Proving just how many times he has heard the message, Keith read it out verbatim in his video.

Presents HDB hotline ‘maze’ through comprehensive flow charts

After listening to the initial message, users will have to select their preferred language.

They must then narrow down the nature of their query, within the following categories:

sales launch

applying for a new flat

buying a resale flat

selling a flat

taking a HDB loan

Those who’d like to enquire about sales launches, for instance, will be presented with four options, as Keith outlined in his diagram.

Meanwhile, folks applying for a new flat will get five options to choose from, including one that allows them to speak to an HDB officer.

Ending his video, Keith expressed his hope for callers to have an easier time navigating the HDB hotline with the help of his flowcharts. Hopefully, they’ll be able to get the exact help they need without having to “listen to every single sentence” the bot has to say.

Hopes to help consumers navigate HDB hotline

Speaking to MS News, Keith shared that HDB’s transition to the new HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) system back in May has led to an influx in flat eligibility applications.

Aware of this phenomenon, he decided to help others by presenting the call network in a more comprehensive format.

Sharing his own experience, Keith said he spent up to three minutes on some occasions navigating HDB’s hotline. Therefore, he understands others’ struggles with using it.

If you would like to view his complete set of slides and charts, you may contact Keith via WhatsApp at 9889 4928 or reach out via TikTok here.

