HDB Says Long Waiting Time For May BTO Launch Due To High Interest & HFE

HDB Cites Excessive Number Of Applications As Reason For Long Waiting Time Of May BTO Launch

Earlier this week on Tuesday (30 May), viewers attempting to access the May 2023 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales launch page experienced a delay.

For some, the delay lasted over an hour, resulting in complaints surfacing online.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has now responded to the feedback, stating that they are aware of the issue.

They have cited an excessive number of applications and high interest as the cause of the delay.

HDB says high demand caused delay of May BTO launch page

Posting to Facebook on Wednesday (31 May), HDB said they were aware of the long waiting times in the virtual waiting room on the first day of the launch.

They have since adjusted some system parameters and made further enhancements to reduce the waiting time.

As a result, the time taken to access the portal has apparently improved. HDB stated that waiting times ranged from about three to 20 minutes on Wednesday (31 May) morning.

The board attributed the wait to factors such as a high number of applications due to the combined BTO and Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) launch.

Furthermore, the exercise includes popular mature estate projects, leading to high demand.

Applicants who may be using the portal to browse the flats or projects on offer would also contribute to the wait.

Applications for HFE letter contribute to longer waiting time

Another cause of the wait could be the first implementation of the HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter at the launch, which was introduced on 9 May.

This was to give flat buyers enough time to work out their financial plans and receive a preliminary HFE assessment before the launch.

Those who have obtained the assessment would have then been able to apply for a flat during the launch.

For applicants who have completed the HFE check but are unable to apply for a flat, they can submit their feedback via an online form.

HDB is implementing HFE during the sales launch for the first time. “We seek the understanding and patience of our buyers as we work through the system issues,” they added.

