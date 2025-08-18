Are you a ‘Playground’ or ‘Void Deck’? Take this HDB quiz to find out & win cute merch

HDB celebrates 65th anniversary with personality quiz & exclusive merch giveaway

Personality quizzes seem to be having a moment, popping up every now and then, taking over social media, and spreading like wildfire within group chats.

Singaporean creators have jumped on the trend, too, dreaming up hyperlocal themes that reveal whether your hypothetical choices make you a kopi-O kosong or a Raspberry Ripple ice-cream.

Now, there’s a new one to add to your must-try list — and it feels just like home, literally.

To celebrate the Housing & Development Board’s (HDB) 65th anniversary (and Singapore’s 60th), they’ve rolled out a playful quiz inspired by the spaces we know and love. And this time, sharing your results could actually win you something.

HDB+Me personality quiz artwork by local illustrator Jayne Ong

For most Singaporeans, HDB flats are more than just buildings — they’re where childhood memories were made and where everyday life still unfolds.

As HDB turns 65, its +65 campaign (a nod to both the milestone birthday and Singapore’s telephone country code) reflects on how public housing has shaped the Singaporean way of life, while inviting us to see these familiar spaces through a more personal lens.

Helping to bring the campaign and its accompanying HDB+Me personality quiz to life is local illustrator Jayne Ong, better known as Hello Jayne.

Known for her soft colour palette and detail-rich style, she captures the everyday heartland scenes we all recognise, adding a warm, whimsical touch to each question and result.

Are you a ‘Rooftop Garden’ or ‘Void Deck’?

The HDB+Me personality quiz asks 10 lighthearted questions about how you’d act in everyday scenarios, from bumping into a neighbour at the lift lobby to picking your go-to kopitiam drink.

Your answers will reveal which iconic HDB space best matches your personality, complete with a breakdown of your possible strengths, quirks, and the types you’d get along with most.

There are seven outcomes in total, ranging from the “vibrant” and “welcoming” Void Deck (who apparently can’t say no) to the “introspective” Rooftop Garden, praised for being “imaginative” but “may need more care and attention”.

Each result also comes with a #DidYouKnow section, serving up fun facts about your matching space.

Share your result to win exclusive HDB merch

Once you’ve got your result, don’t just leave the screenshot sitting in your camera roll — share it on your Instagram Stories using HDB’s “Add Yours” sticker from their story highlights.

20 lucky participants will each win an exclusive merch bundle featuring original Hello Jayne illustrations: a cosy pair of socks, a playful sticker pack, and a keychain charm in one of seven heartland personality designs.

Whimsical yet practical, they’re a great way to bring an adorable local twist to your everyday essentials.

Remember to set your account to public and follow @singaporehdb to qualify. The giveaway closes on 4 Sept 2025 at 11.59pm, with winners selected at random.

Find out more on HDB’s Instagram post.

Also read: ‘Most patriotic estate in S’pore’: HDB void deck goes all out with National Day decorations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.