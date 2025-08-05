‘Most patriotic estate in S’pore’: HDB void deck goes all out with National Day decorations

HDB void deck filled with National Day decorations sparks various opinions online

An HDB block in Singapore has become the centre of online attention after a Facebook video showcased its over-the-top National Day-themed decorations — complete with flags, streamers, balloons, and even paper lanterns.

The estate’s patriotic makeover has left netizens both impressed and bewildered, sparking various opinions across social media.

‘Most patriotic, kiasu, kiasi’ estate in Singapore

The clip, shared by Jas via the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Monday (4 Aug), was captioned cheekily:

The most Patriotic, Kiasu, Kiasi spirits estate in Singapore.

It was likely a tongue-in-cheek jab at the sheer scale of the effort to celebrate Singapore’s upcoming 60th birthday.

The video, seemingly taken from Block 312B Anchorvale Drive, showed streamers of Singapore flags cascading from the third floor all the way to the ground floor outside the block.

The void deck was no less decorated — one of the pillars was wrapped in a dense cluster of miniature flags.

Inside, a giant Singapore flag was plastered on the void deck wall, flanked by bright red balloons arranged to spell out “I love SG”.

The patriotic theme continued with red and white paper lanterns strung from the ceiling, while colourful banners featuring our national flower — the Vanda Miss Joaquim — added a festive touch.

Notably, this isn’t the first time this block has been decorated this way.

A photo uploaded on Google Maps in Jan 2024 showed the same void deck at the same location filled with similar patriotic designs, lit up in red.

Large-scale decorations elicit mixed reactions online

While some applauded the estate’s National Day spirit, others weren’t entirely on board.

A few netizens expressed scepticism, suggesting that the decorations were done more for show than genuine sentiment — one user even commented it was done “for the sake of doing”.

That said, many others defended the enthusiastic display.

One Facebook user described it as a shining example of Singapore’s “kampung spirit”.

Another defended the residents, saying that there is “nothing wrong with showing your love for Singapore”. They called out critics of the display for being “ungrateful”.

Also read: From fighter jets to flying the State Flag, here’s what goes into the NDP 2025 aerial display

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jas via Singapore Incidents on Facebook.