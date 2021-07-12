Healthcare Worker Receives Snacks As Token Of Appreciation From Patient

Being in the healthcare industry is a selfless career choice, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. While there have been instances where healthcare frontliners are shunned by the public in Singapore, there have also been multiple acts of kindness.

Another act of kindness was captured and posted on TikTok by user @fatwabro on Sunday (11 Jul).

Wanting to thank the frontliners working tirelessly to vaccinate the population, he got some sweets for the healthcare worker giving him the jab.

Man gives snacks to healthcare worker injecting vaccine

As shown in the video, the user decided to buy some snacks for the healthcare worker who would be giving him his 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

He shared that he was feeling shy, but that shyness seemed worth overcoming in the name of giving back.

Then he got his vaccine as per normal, albeit while filming the process.

The worker even asked if the video was clear during the process, which the man thought was really sweet.

After receiving his vaccination, the user then proceeded to hand the snacks to the healthcare worker.

He told the worker that “you are doing your best to help Singapore, here you go.”

Making someone’s day

The healthcare worker appeared touched by this action, thanking the man for the treats while flashing a peace sign.

He even replied to the video posted on TikTok to thank the user for his kind gesture.

TikTok video inspires other netizens

The video has since garnered 11,100 likes, inspiring many others to show their appreciation.

Some even said that they may potentially do the same as the user did.

Talk about being an influencer.

Small gestures for our healthcare frontliners

We have been privileged enough that our healthcare professionals are tirelessly working around the clock to provide the best medical service for those in need.

Since many of us have yet to receive our 1st or 2nd dose of vaccination, why not take this opportunity to thank our healthcare workers.

Even though this is just a simple gesture, it is heartening to see such a scene and healthcare workers would probably appreciate it.

After all, these small acts of kindness can be the ones that help motivate them to keep going.

