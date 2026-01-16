Hearse in Taiwan rolls into crowd after driver leaves it parked, 3 injured

Pedestrians injured after unmanned hearse rolls into crowd

A mysterious accident recently took place in Taiwan when an unmanned hearse suddenly rolled forward into a crowd, resulting in three injuries.

One of the victims was trapped beneath the vehicle before being rushed to a hospital.

Parked vehicle plowed into people and motorcycles

The incident occurred in Taichung on 8 Jan when the driver, surnamed Chen (name transliterated from Chinese), parked the vehicle in a service lane within the mortuary grounds.

After reportedly engaging the handbrake, he exited the vehicle. However, the engine was still left running.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle, which had been decorated with a Buddha statue on its roof, began to slide forward, striking three pedestrians — two women and a man.

The car also plowed into six parked motorcycles, causing varying degrees of damage.

Driver insisted he had pullled car’s handbrake before exiting

Mr Chen, who tested negative for alcohol, maintained that he had pulled the handbrake before leaving the car.

The police handled the case according to “non-road traffic accident” procedures after advising all parties of their legal rights.

Authorities reminded the public that regardless of whether one is on a public road, drivers must turn off the engine, tighten the handbrake, and ensure the vehicle is completely stationary before leaving.

They urged heightened vigilance in high-traffic areas to avoid injuries or property loss.

Featured image adapted from EBC News.