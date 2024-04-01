Car with S’pore licence plate breaks down in floodwaters following heavy rain in Johor Bahru

Singaporean BMW stuck in Johor Bahru flood following heavy rain

A heavy rain blanketed Johor Bahru for about half an hour on Sunday (31 March) afternoon.

The downpour resulted in a sudden flood, catching vehicles on the roads by surprise.

While some managed to drive through the waters without much incident, a BMW bearing a Singapore license plate was not as lucky.

A video of the Singaporean car stuck amid the floodwaters after suffering a breakdown appeared online, prompting many to call on local authorities to implement additional flood control measures.

Footage of the incident surfaced on a Johor Bahru traffic updates Facebook group on Sunday (31 March), at around 3pm.

The video shows a BMW with a Singaporean licence plate that has stopped in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on.

As a result of the heavy rain, the waters were up to the front bumper of the car, which appears to have broken down while attempting to wade through the flood.

Other vehicles at the back seem to be waiting for the flood to subside, whereas a black Mercedes as well as a white Toyota took the gamble and made it through the waters without much issue.

According to China Press, the downpour caused the flooding in Dato Sulaiman Road in Century Garden, at about 2pm.

The Chinese-language daily reported that the incident happened near Johor Bahru KSL Complex and Johor Bahru Holiday Plaza.

Malaysians call for authorities to address the long-standing problem

In the comment section of the Facebook post, many users remarked that floods have been a long-standing problem whenever it rains.

One commenter wrote in Chinese: “It’s been so many years, every time it rains, this is the result, I can’t understand it. It can’t be that the government agencies don’t have engineers to address this.”

Another commenter echoed similar thoughts, saying that it is about time the authorities in Johor Bahru build a flood control pond to deal with this recurring issue.

