Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints due to upcoming public holidays & festivals: ICA

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from 28 March to 14 April

From 28 March to 14 April, “very heavy traffic” will be expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) attributes this to upcoming public holidays and festivals. They include:

Good Friday (March 29)

Qing Ming Festival (April 4)

Hari Raya Puasa (April 10)

ICA seeks understanding and cooperation from travellers in navigating the increased traffic conditions.

Traveller volume has been rising since border reopened

In a media release published today (25 March), ICA noted that traveller volume at land checkpoints has been increasing since the Singapore-Malaysia border reopened.

During the March school holidays from 8 to 18 March, more than 5.1 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints.

Particularly, on 15 March, the checkpoints hit a record high of almost half a million travellers.

Those departing by car during peak periods also had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

Check traffic conditions at checkpoints before heading out

ICA said motorists should factor in additional waiting time and check the traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before setting off on their journey.

“We seek their understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with ICA officers,” it said.

Motorists may look for updates on platforms such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring Website, Expressway Motoring & Advisory System, and ICA’s Facebook and X accounts.

Additionally, they should avoid cutting queues to prevent congestion and ensure safety. Those who are caught will be forced to re-queue, said ICA.

All travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of minimally six months.

Car travellers encouraged to use QR codes to clear immigration

To expedite the immigration clearance process, ICA has also urged car travellers to use QR codes instead of handing over their passports.

Since 19 March, travellers entering and leaving Singapore by car have been able to clear immigration via QR codes.

To do so, they just need to generate a QR code on the MyICA mobile application before they arrive at the checkpoints, where the code will be scanned.

According to ICA’s statement on 12 March, waiting time may be reduced by more than 30% if most car travellers use QR code for clearance.

At 1.58pm today, ICA reported in a Facebook post that due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, there was heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.