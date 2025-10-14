Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Deepavali long weekend: ICA

ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints for Deepavali weekend, travellers advised to plan accordingly

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers to expect heavy traffic congestion and long waiting times at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Deepavali long weekend (17 Oct to 20 Oct).

In a media release on Monday (13 Oct), the ICA highlighted that intensified checks against vape smuggling and the additional holiday traffic are likely to create significant delays for drivers crossing into and out of Malaysia.

Over 575,000 people cleared immigration on 5 Sept: ICA

Citing the September school holidays, the ICA revealed that more than 5.8 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between 5 Sept and 15 Sept.

Traveller volume peaked on 5 Sept, when over 575,000 people cleared immigration at the land checkpoints in a single day.

Car drivers travelling during the peak period faced waiting times of up to three hours to clear immigration, with the ICA pointing to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Longer wait times expected over Deepavali

The ICA said that similar or heavier traffic could be expected between 17 Oct and 20 Oct, due to the holiday surge.

People planning to cross via the land checkpoints are advised to check the traffic situation before starting their journey.

The authority urged travellers to consider alternative travel options, such as cross-border bus services, to avoid delays.

The MyICA mobile app can also be used to generate QR codes for passport-less clearance, though passports are still required for overseas travel.

ICA warns against vape possession & smuggling

The ICA also reminded travellers that possession and use of vapes in Singapore is illegal.

Offenders face steep penalties, with short-term visitors banned from re-entry for repeat offences, and long-term pass holders risking revocation of their passes or even deportation on multiple infractions.

Also read: Heavy traffic expected at S’pore-JB checkpoints during Vesak Day long weekend: ICA

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the ICA on Facebook and the Indian Heritage Centre on Facebook.