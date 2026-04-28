ICA warns of heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during Labour Day weekend

Travellers to take note of heavy traffic at land checkpoints ahead of long Labour Day weekend

Those planning to travel across the border should take note of the expected heavy traffic at both land checkpoints during the upcoming Labour Day weekend from 30 April to 3 May.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on Monday (27 April) that travellers should prepare for longer waiting times at immigration clearance.

Up to three-hour wait during Good Friday

During the recent Good Friday long weekend, more than 1.4 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

“Traffic peaked on 4 April 2026, with more than 498,000 travellers crossing in that single day,” ICA stated.

During peak hours, car travellers had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Additionally, given the ongoing Middle East conflict, stricter security checks have been implemented on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at all checkpoints.

Travellers encouraged to plan journey ahead

ICA advise travellers to plan their journey ahead of time.

To speed up immigration clearance, travellers are encouraged to travel during non-peak hours, such as early morning and late evenings.

“They should also check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey,” ICA added.

To further enhance the clearance process, the authorities have introduced the New Clearance Concept.

This consists of using QR code clearance and facial scans instead of fingerprints for motorcyclists and pillion riders.

ICA noted that this has allowed them to increase clearance rates by “over 35 per cent during departure peak periods”.

Urged for cooperation with ICA officers

Moreover, ICA remind travellers to work with the officers, as well as to abide by traffic rules and maintain road discipline to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

“Those caught queue-cutting will be made to go right to the back of the queue and re-queue,” ICA said.

They added that during the Good Friday weekend, 18 motorists were caught committing various traffic-related offences and engaging in dangerous road behaviour.

“Enforcement actions were taken against them, including referral to Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, being made to U-turn and re-queue right from the back of the queue, and being banned from entering Singapore,” ICA said.

Travellers reminded to check their documents before crossing

To ensure smoother journeys, ICA advised travellers to ensure the following before travelling:

Passports must have at least six months’ validity

Short-term visitors must submit the Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) within three days before arriving in Singapore

Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who renewed their passports should update their new passport’s details in their Re-Entry Permit

Long-term Pass holders should update ICA or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) if their passport details change

Motorists are also reminded to exercise caution at Woodlands Checkpoint due to nearby ongoing construction and road works.

As for bus passengers, those in wheelchairs and family groups of up to four members may use the QR code at the Special Assistance Lanes (SAL) for faster clearance.

On the other hand, drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permits (VEPs) are valid, as those without will be turned back.

Also Read: ICA announces enhanced checks at all S’pore checkpoints due to Middle East conflict, delays expected

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Featured image adapted from ICA and My Grandfather’s Road on Facebook.