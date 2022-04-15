Hello Kitty Room With Traditional Teahouse Design Opens In Kyoto Hotel, Costs S$200/Night For 4 Guests

Kyoto Hotel Chain Launches Hello Kitty-Themed Room Designed Like A Traditional Teahouse

Fans of Hello Kitty now have something new to look forward to once Japan reopens its doors to tourists. Kyoto hotel chain Resi Stay has just launched rooms inspired by our favourite anime feline — Hello Kitty.

It isn’t just any typical Hello Kitty accommodation either. As a nod to Kyoto’s rich culture of zen gardens, temples, and teahouses, the room is designed to look like a ryokan, or traditional Japanese inn.

To elevate the experience, guests will also receive free Hello Kitty merchandise to commemorate their stays.

Room decor blends teahouse & Hello Kitty elements

Upon entering the room, guests will see a seamless blend of teahouse and Hello Kitty decor unfold before their eyes.

The beds are furnished with sakura-patterned bedding, and right above them are faux marumado windows that have the iconic cat and her signature bow peeking through. One of the windows even shows off Hello Kitty in a kimono enjoying a cup of green tea and sweets in a garden.

Averting their eyes upwards, guests will see traditional patterned paper plastered across the ceiling. On the walls, parasols of various hues are hung up alongside more artwork of Hello Kitty, cherry blossoms, and other traditional Japanese motifs.

The part of the room that will fill up your camera roll the most though, is this little tea corner with supersized versions of Japanese teatime staples.

In the middle, there is a table designed to look like a cup of green tea. Surrounding it are sofas made to look like dango and stools shaped like flower wagashi. To top it off, you can enjoy your teatime accompanied by a mural of Sanrio’s star character.

Well-equipped bathroom that stays on theme

With the Japanese’s reputation for detail, it comes as no surprise that the room’s theme extends to the bathroom too.

Aside from walls that are completely swathed in different pink wallpapers, there’s a Hello Kitty-framed mirror for adorable mirror selfies and, you guessed it, another kimono-clad Hello Kitty mural.

The bathroom is not short on amenities either. Here, guests can use the washing machine to do their laundry and ensure they have fresh clothes to wear for the duration of their trips.

The rest of the room is equipped with all the basics to make your stay both IG-worthy and comfy, such as a microwave-convection oven, vacuum cleaner, and iron.

Priced at S$200+ a night

The room’s rate is approximately S$133 (¥12,350), and guests also have to pay a mandatory cleaning fee of S$67 (¥6,200). That comes up to about S$200 (¥18,550).

Up to four guests can fit in this room, which works out to less than S$52 per night. For couples or travel groups of two, that will be S$106.

The experience continues after check-out, as guests will receive mementos of their stay by way of Hello Kitty merchandise. The goodies include a mask with pouch, hand sanitiser, and an exclusive tote bag.

For vacationers alighting from Kyoto Train Station, Resit Stay The Kyoto is also just a 13-minute walk away.



Resi Stay The Kyoto

Address: 308-2 Gakurincho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan, 600-8341

Hotel check-in: From 3pm

Hotel check-out: From 11am

Website: Resi Stay

Hope Covid-19 restrictions will ease in time to come

Although tourists are still unable to enter Japan due to the prevailing Covid-19 measures, we hope such restrictions will be eased in time to come.

One thing we do know for sure is that Japan will be filled with even more entertainment and attractions once we can visit again.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to look a little closer to home for a taste of Japan.

Featured images adapted from Resi Stay.