Japanese Eatery At Stanley Street Offers Free Udon For Those In Need

In recent times, the Covid-19 pandemic has created many uncertainties within families who may be struggling to make ends meet. Fortunately, kind souls have been stepping in to help them.

One establishment that’s been showing such kindness is Sake Labo, a Japanese eatery in Chinatown that’s offering free udon meals to folks in need.

Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale shared about their heartwarming initiative on Thursday (10 Mar).

And like what the eatery has written in the poster, they’re offering the meals with “no strings attached”. So, folks don’t have to worry about any conditions.

Japanese eatery in Chinatown offers free udon to the needy

Yesterday (10 Mar), Singapore Atrium Sale shared about Sake Labo’s initiative on their Facebook page.

On a signboard outside the eatery, Sake Labo announced that they are giving free food to folks who are “poor & hungry”.

The offer is apparently for lunch only, but they invite anyone in need to simply walk in and ask for a bowl of warm udon.

They also encourage people to inform folks they know who may benefit from the free meal to visit the eatery.

A generous gesture in difficult times

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore, many other establishments have also extended similarly generous offers.

A cai png stall in Compassvale, for example, also had free meals for those in need.

Though the gesture may seem small to some, we’re sure those who’ve benefitted from the offers appreciate them greatly.

Therefore, if you happen to know anyone around the vicinity who’s feeling hungry during these trying times, you can suggest Sake Labo to them.

Here’s how they can find the eatery which is a 2-min walk away from Telok Ayer Station:

Sake Labo Singapore

Address: 29 Stanley Street Singapore, Singapore 068738

Opening Hours: Lunch (only udon available) from Mon-Fri, 12pm-2.30pm and Dinner (only Japas) from Mon-Sat, 3pm-10.30pm

Nearest MRT: Telok Ayer Station

A benevolent act by the Japanese eatery

Carrying out such initiatives is truly respectable. We hope the eatery’s thoughtful act will inspire others to do good for the community.

Kudos to Sake Labo for looking out for folks in need, and we hope that their initiative will benefit many.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Atrium Sale on Facebook and Sake Labo on Facebook.