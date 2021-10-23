Compassvale Cai Png Stall Offers Free Meals To Anyone In Need

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for everybody, but in times like these, some have gone out of their way to help those in need.

Recently, netizens chanced upon a cai png or mixed rice stall in Compassvale offering free meals to folks who are struggling to get by.

Though no payment is required, the stall owner hopes that beneficiaries will pass on the kindness in the future when their situations improve.

Compassvale cai png stall offers free meal to those in need

Located in a kopitiam at 267 Compassvale Link, most customers might struggle to find anything unique about the cai png stall.

Yet on closer inspection, diners will find a piece of paper on the glass barrier, with a short message in Chinese.

Here’s a rough translation of the notice:

If you do not have any income or are in trouble, you can come and request a meal to fill your stomach. You can leave without paying after finishing the meal. In the future when you have the ability, remember to help those around you who need help. Thank you.

In short, the cai png stall is offering free meals to anyone who’s having a tough time during the pandemic.

However, they urge beneficiaries to extend kindness to others in need when they find themselves in a better position in the future.

We’re pretty certain the dishes at this cai png stall come with extra servings of kindness and generosity.

Customers vouch for quality of food & generous portions

Netizens were naturally full of praise for the kind initiative.

This Facebook user said he’ll head down over the weekend to pay for 100 packets of cai png so needy folks can take them home for free.

Other netizens took the opportunity to vouch for the stall’s quality of food, affordability, and generous portions.

If you’d like to drop by the stall to support the owner or get some free food when you need it, here’s how to get there:



Happy Hawkers

Address: 267 Compassvale Link, #01-02, Singapore 540267

Opening hours: 24 hours (may vary for individual stalls)

Nearest MRT: Buangkok Station

Keep the cycle of benevolence going

It’s heartening to hear of people extending a helping hand to strangers in need during these trying times.

Though cai png may not necessarily cost much, it’s the thought behind it that matters most.

We hope those who benefit from the initiative will be inspired to help others out in the future to keep the cycle of benevolence going.

