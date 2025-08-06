‘Very cool meh?’: S’pore TikToker calls out Kpod users, urges netizens to help friends quit or report them

TikToker calls on netizens to help friends quit Kpods

TikToker Jeff Wang has delivered a blunt but impactful message on social media: smoking Kpods — also known as zombie vapes — isn’t cool, and friends should step in to help users quit or even report them to the authorities.

In a video posted on Tuesday (5 Aug), Mr Wang mimics someone using a Kpod.

He pretends to take a drag, looks dazed, and collapses onto a bed.

Turning to the camera, he says: “Very cool meh? Let me show you again what you look like.”

Mocking the behaviour, he adds: “You could be doing something cool like dancing, kickboxing, or go‑karting, but you choose to be a druggie zombie, like huh?”

He then urges viewers to help friends who use Kpods quit, reminding them how harmful the devices are to their health.

“And if they don’t listen, do them a favour, report them. They may not be thankful for you doing that now but trust me when I say this, the future them will love you for it.”

Youths around him inspired cautionary TikTok post

Speaking to MS News, Mr Wang, 27, shared that his cautionary TikTok video was inspired by the vibrant young people he sees around him.

“The inspiration behind the video has got to be influenced by the youths around me,” he said. “More specifically, how full of life and passion they are.”

At the same time, he added, it saddened him to see others going down a different path, “youths falling victim to these drugs instead of living their full lives”.

While Mr Wang has not personally reported any peers for using Kpods, he said he has witnessed parents turning their own children in to the authorities.

He also shared that some of his friends had previously been addicted to Kpods but eventually overcame the habit.

When asked why Kpods appear to have become a sudden issue in Singapore despite vaping products having been around for some time, he said: “With the rising popularity of vaping, some money-driven guy will find a way to capitalise on this opportunity.”

Mr Wang, a training financial advisor, believes that existing laws around vapes and Kpods may be lacking, but adds that he trusts “lawmakers are doing their best”.

Netizens applaud his efforts to raise awareness

Netizens praised Mr Wang for speaking out about Kpods, with several commenters remarking that he was raising more awareness than the government on the issue.

Another said that his video was “more effective” than official public service announcements.

One TikTok user noted that there are “many better hobbies out there” than destroying one’s own life, while another thanked Mr Wang for the video, adding that “it saves lives”.

Also read: S’pore man borrows from moneylenders to fuel Kpods addiction, lands parents in S$30K debt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jeff_ong_jun on TikTok.