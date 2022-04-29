73-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Bishan, Helper Arrested For Suspected Murder

Domestic Helper Arrested For Suspected Murder Of Elderly Man In Bishan On 28 Apr

Families in Singapore often employ domestic helpers to assist with household tasks including caring for children or the elderly. While most helpers can earn their employers’ trust, others, unfortunately, end up breaking it.

This seemed to be the case for a helper who was arrested for suspected murder last night (28 Apr).

Answering a call for help, police and paramedics found the body of a 73-year-old man in a residential unit along Bishan Street 23. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

Helper arrested for suspected murder of elderly man in Bishan home

According to ChannelNews Asia (CNA), the police were alerted to a case of death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23 at 8.50pm on Thursday (28 Apr).

Upon reaching the scene, they found a man lying motionless inside the unit. Paramedics reportedly pronounced the elderly man dead on-site after attending to him.

The police subsequently arrested a woman, the domestic helper in question, for her suspected involvement in his death.

The Straits Times (ST) noted that the domestic helper worked in the deceased man’s household.

The domestic helper will face charges in court on Saturday (30 Apr). If convicted of murder, she will face the death penalty.

As details of this tragic incident are sparse, we will update the article accordingly when more information is available.

Condolences to the family of the elderly man

With police investigations ongoing, let’s refrain from making speculations before casting judgement on this tragic incident.

Let’s hope that the authorities will arrive at a clear conclusion and mete out the necessary punishments.

For now, MS News extends our deepest condolences to the elderly man’s friends and family. May they find the strength to get through this difficult period.

