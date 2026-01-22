‘Not expecting to provide her meal on her off day’: S’pore employer seeks advice after helper comes home early

S’pore employer asks if they need to provide meals for domestic helper on her day off

A Singapore employer turned to social media for guidance after their domestic helper came home early on her day off, leading to an awkward “meal situation”.

Posting in the Direct Hire Transfer Helper Singapore Facebook group on 18 Jan, they specifically asked whether they are expected to provide a meal for her on her day off.

Helper returns early on day off, employer didn’t expect to provide meal

The employer shared that their new helper left home at about 9am on her day off, but returned by 4pm.

This led to an “awkward” situation, as they were not expecting to provide her with a meal on her day off, they said.

This never happened with their previous helper, they claimed.

Thus, they asked netizens for advice on whether a meal needed to be provided and how best to handle the situation.

Some netizens take issue with the question

The query sparked a range of responses in the comments from other employers, as well as domestic helpers.

An employer said that their helper usually returns home at around 7.30pm, but they have no issue with providing dinner for her.

A commenter who is a domestic helper said it’s not necessary to provide helpers with food on their day off as they always buy their own food.

Another domestic helper shared that their employer always checks in on them and offers them food if they have not yet had dinner.

However, some employers took issue with the original poster (OP) for even asking such a question, calling them “stingy” for begrudging their helper a meal. Others also corrected the OP for describing themselves as an “owner”.

But one user urged netizens to be kind to the OP, as they may have already made previous dinner plans. They also advised the OP to check in with their helper regarding meals on days off.

MOM requires employers to provide adequate food

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requires Singapore employers to provide their helpers with adequate food, i.e. three meals a day, and to ensure their health and well-being.

Employers are also advised to be sensitive to their helpers’ needs when it comes to food. They should not require their helpers to consume food that they are not supposed to eat or are uncomfortable eating.

However, there is no specific rule that requires employers to provide meals on a helper’s day off.

MS News has reached out to Nation Maid Agency, a leading maid agency in Singapore, for comment.

