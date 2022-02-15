Helper Steals Employer’s Luxury Bags & Rings & Sells Them

Employers often engage helpers to relieve household duties and reduce their stress. But one helper only added to her employer’s stress when she started stealing the latter’s luxury bags and rings.

For stealing her employer’s luxury bags and rings worth over $30,000, Meneses Princess Joy Domingo was jailed for 1 year and 2 weeks.

The Filipina had earlier pleaded guilty to 2 counts of theft.

Helper steals $30,000 worth of Chanel bags & Tiffany & Co rings

According to TODAY Online, Meneses started working at her employer’s home in River Valley sometime in May 2021.

Just a month later, her employer noticed that two of her Tiffany & Co rings had gone missing.

However, she did not give much thought to it as she assumed that she might have misplaced them somewhere.

Several months later, on 19 Aug, she discovered that five of her Chanel handbags were gone.

After the employer reported the matter to the police, Meneses admitted to carrying out the thefts.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that she had stolen bags and rings amounting to $30,705 while the family was not home between May and Aug 2021.

The most expensive bag was worth S$8,500.

Sold goods that she had stolen

Meneses was allegedly able to commit these crimes as she had access to all the rooms in the house, including her employer’s bedroom.

Within this bedroom was a wardrobe containing the luxury goods, which her employer left unlocked, noted TODAY Online.

After stealing the items, Meneses would sell them to an acquaintance whom she led to believe that her boyfriend had obtained the goods for cheap due to employee benefits.

She reportedly earned a total of $10,280 from the sale of all the goods she had stolen.

Money used to repay loans & cover son’s medical operation

CNA stated that some of the money went to repaying friends, whom Meneses had borrowed money from.

She also remitted some of it back home to the Philippines, as her son allegedly needed money for an operation.

To fund her needs, Meneses reportedly did more than steal her employer’s belongings.

She also stole a total of $450 from her roommate at the hostel she stayed at while awaiting her court case.

After Meneses admitted to her crimes, the court sentenced her to 1 year and 2 weeks’ jail on Monday (14 Feb).

Committing theft is unlawful

Though Meneses’ intentions were supposedly pure, the means through which she tried to fulfil them were far from that.

Now, instead of helping her family, she has landed herself in trouble, which may make things even more difficult for them.

We hope they’ll be able to get through any challenges that may come their way, and that they’ll be able to reunite with Meneses soon enough.

