Helper in S’pore steals employer’s diamond ring after being denied early resignation, gets jail

Indonesian helper jailed after stealing employer’s belongings

A 31-year-old Indonesian domestic helper in Singapore stole a diamond ring and a pair of sunglasses worth more than S$3,000 from her employer following a dispute over her plans to return home early.

Ayu Dwi Lestari has been sentenced to two months’ jail after pleading guilty to her crime.

Theft planned after dispute with employer

Ayu had started working for the family in Feb 2025, handling household chores and caring for three children.

About seven months into the job, she asked to leave early due to family matters. However, her employer requested that she stay until October to allow time to find a replacement.

Unhappy with the arrangement and struggling to meet expectations, Ayu began planning her exit.

Took her valuable items before leaving unit

On 23 Sept last year, she packed her belongings in advance and hid them in a storage box on a bicycle at the void deck.

The next morning, she entered the master bedroom, switched off the lights and took the valuables before leaving the unit.

She then dropped her employer’s daughter off at school and never returned home.

Fled to embassy, later dumped stolen items

After retrieving her personal belongings from the bicycle storage box, Ayu sought assistance at the Indonesian Embassy.

She was subsequently referred to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over salary issues.

While at MOM, she became worried that her employer had reported her to the police.

In a panic, she threw the stolen ring and sunglasses into a bin in a female restroom.

The items were never recovered.

Arrested months later, no restitution made

The theft was discovered when her employer found his wife’s valuables missing and reviewed CCTV footage in the bedroom.

He lodged a police report, and Ayu was arrested on 16 March.

In court, she expressed remorse and said she had elderly parents and children to support back home.

However, the prosecution noted that no compensation had been made for the losses.

Taking into account her time in remand, the court sentenced her to two months’ imprisonment.

Also read: Helper steals S$4.4K in cash & jewellery from employer’s unlocked safe, sends money to family



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Featured image adapted from TrueCreatives on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and MS News.