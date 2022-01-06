Helper Allegedly Steals $28,200 from Elderly Employer With Dementia Using Her Debit Card

Many families in Singapore hire domestic helpers to ease the burden of household chores and caretaking.

With the thought of supporting their families back home, many helpers often try their best to make an honest living.

But sometimes, financial troubles back home can push them to do regrettable things. For 42-year-old Wimie Pascual Gubaton, it was stealing from her elderly employer.

She reportedly took the woman’s debit card on 23 occasions and stole $28,200 from her, remitting some back home while spending some on jewellery.

On Tuesday (4 Jan), Gubaton was sentenced to 12 months’ jail.

Helper’s family faced financial troubles

According to The New Paper (TNP), Gubaton lived with her employer 49-year-old Ms Yeh, Ms Yeh’s husband, 2 children, and elderly mother Mdm Goh.

Her main duties in the home included caring for Mdm Goh who suffered from mild dementia. Gubaton shared a bedroom with Mdm Goh.

TNP stated that Gubaton’s employer and her family treated her well.

Despite this, things took a turn in May 2021, when Gubaton claimed that her family in the Philippines informed her that they were having financial troubles. They had allegedly asked her for money.

Helper allegedly steals from elderly employer

That was when Gubaton made the decision to steal from her employer. She reportedly did so using Mdm Goh’s debit card which was linked to Ms Yeh’s bank account.

Knowing the debit card was kept in a bag in their room, Gubaton allegedly snuck away with it on 23 occasions between Jun and Oct 2021.

Having seen Mdm Goh use it in the past, she knew the card’s PIN number.

Each time, she would withdraw cash ranging from $500 to $1,900. In total, she stole $28,200, reported TNP.

Gubaton remitted part of the stolen sum to her family in the Philippines. She also used the money to buy jewellery, accessories, perfume, shoes, and mobile phones.

On 16 Oct 2021, Ms Yeh noticed the many withdrawals from her bank account.

She later confronted Gubaton who admitted to the crime and returned $3,200 to her employer.

Ms Yeh subsequently reported the incident to the police, who arrested Gubaton the next day.

Sentenced to 12 months’ jail

Gubaton pleaded guilty to 1 charge of theft against an employer in court on Tuesday (4 Jan).

The prosecutor reportedly said that Gubaton had betrayed her employer’s trust and taken advantage of Mdm Goh’s illness to gain access to her debit card.

Furthermore, only $3,200 out of the stolen $28,200 was returned to her employer.

For such a pre-meditated crime, the prosecutor asked the judge to sentence Gubaton to 10 to 12 months’ jail.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Gubaton choked up during her mitigation plea in court. She was remorseful of her actions, saying she failed to resist temptation and made a huge mistake.

Gubaton added that her family back home relies on her salary alone and she provides for her nephew and niece’s education.

The judge eventually sentenced Gubaton to 12 months’ jail, which was backdated to 17 Oct 2021.

Don’t resort to crime

Sometimes, extenuating circumstances may tempt individuals to commit crimes like stealing but this doesn’t make it right.

Eventually, just like in Gubaton’s case, the law will catch up.

Hopefully, in future, employees in Gubaton’s position will be comfortable enough to open up to their employers about their hardships instead of resorting to such behaviour.

As for Gubaton’s family, we hope they’ll be able to tide through this difficult period while she serves her jail sentence.

