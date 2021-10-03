Helper Ambushed By Police After She Steals Watch & Sells It On Carousell, Gets 7 Months’ Jail

The relationship between a live-in domestic helper and their employer must be one built on trust and respect. Breaching that trust can lead to an irreparable relationship.

After falling into debt with illegal moneylenders, a helper stole her employer’s watch and resold it on Carousell.

The employer happened to see the Carousell listing and posed as a buyer to set up a meeting.

Then, the helper was ambushed by police. She was sentenced to 7 months’ jail for theft.

Helper falls into debt and resorts to stealing from employer

On Saturday (2 Oct), Shin Min Daily News reported that the brazen helper, named Sixon Jenelyn Villaruel, aged 38, had worked at her employer’s household since 2013.

However, in May this year, she was unable to repay loans she made with Ah Longs, and resorted to stealing to repay her debt.

According to investigations, on at least 3 occasions between mid-May and end-Jun, Villaruel stole $3,200 in cash as well as a red wallet containing 4 $1,000 notes.

On 28 May, Villaruel spotted a blue leather watch while cleaning the master bedroom and sorting drawers, but failed to find any cash.

When she was unable to repay her debt, she decided to steal the watch a month later, placing it on sale on Carousell for $500.

Image taken from Carousell

Helper steals & sells watch on Carousell

However, the helper’s scheme would be discovered by the one person she was stealing from.

The employer, a 49-year-old woman, happened to chance upon the Carousell advertisement for the watch on 11 Jul.

Suspicious, she checked her bedroom and found the watch was missing. The seller’s account picture and username also resembled the helper’s.

So she decided to check if the seller and her helper were one and the same, and hatched a plan to meet up with her by posing as a buyer.

The helper agreed on a meet time of 7pm the same day, and they agreed to meet at an MRT station.

Ambushed by police at meetup spot

Little did the helper know that she was walking into a trap.

When she showed up at the appointed time, she was arrested by police officers that’d been lying in wait for an ambush.

They’d been tipped off beforehand by the employer.

The 49-year-old managed to retrieve the watch, which was worth $1,000.

Helper stole $17,503 worth of valuables & cash

Prosecutors accused Villaruel of stealing valuables and cash worth $17,503 in total, and of abusing the trust placed in her by her employer to do so.

She spent $15,600 and has made no restitution so far.

In mitigation, Villaruel pleaded that she was a single mother with an asthmatic child.

As the sole breadwinner in her family, she also had to bear her mother’s medical expenses.

If not for being cheated by Ah Longs, she would not have resorted to stealing.

Villaruel was sentenced to 7 months’ jail. Those convicted of theft can be sentenced to up to 3 years’ jail, fined, or both.

A breach in trust

It’s unfortunate that the situation had to come to this as the trust that the employer placed in her helper ended badly.

The helper could have sought help for her debts without resorting to theft. Sadly, both the helper and employer were victims here.

However, that does not absolve the helper of her crimes, and justice has been served. We hope that she has learned her lesson.

Helpers who are in distress are encouraged to call the Migrant Domestic Worker (MDW) hotline at 1800 339 5505.

