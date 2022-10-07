Domestic Helpers To Get Monthly Mandatory Rest Day, Employers Can Discuss Arrangements: MOM

Domestic Helpers Will Get Monthly Mandatory Rest Day From 1 Jan 2023

Over the years, migrant domestic helpers have been working tirelessly for countless Singapore households, helping to ease families’ burdens.

For all that they’ve contributed, it’s essential that they at least get adequate rest.

In a press release on Friday (7 Oct), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced that migrant domestic workers will have a mandatory rest day each month.

The monthly rest day will take effect from 1 Jan 2023.

Flexible arrangements allowed for monthly rest day

According to MOM, employers must provide the rest day and cannot compensate it away.

The new requirement is part of the measures MOM announced last year to provide domestic workers time to unwind and build support networks outside the household.

Both domestic workers and employers should agree on the rest day arrangements in advance. These arrangements can be flexible to meet each others’ needs.

For example, they may want to split the rest day into two half-days or a full day. It can also be taken on any day of the week, and the helper may choose to stay home if she wants to.

Should they be unable to take the rest day that month, helpers can postpone it for up to one month. If both the employer and helper agree to postpone, she must take her rest day by the end of the next month.

Therefore, MOM advises employers to set up the rest day as soon as possible, especially for those with caregiving needs.

MOM develops guide for domestic helpers’ rest day

A guide has been developed to further facilitate the discussions between employers and their domestic helpers for the rest day, says MOM.

Besides providing rest day suggestions for helpers, the guide also offers alternative care choices for employers and their families.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang highlighted the importance of supporting our domestic helpers.

“The mandatory rest day policy strengthens the ecosystem of support for MDWs and their employers,” she said.

In addition, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) will work with MOM to help with adjustments to the new policy and answer any questions about the arrangement.

Continue to support our domestic helpers’ well-being

Our domestic workers play vital roles and support our households in more ways than one.

Thus, we should play our part to ensure that they have a supportive work environment where their welfare is well taken care of.

