Heng Swee Keat & Teo Chee Hean retire from politics on Nomination Day, PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to their legacy

PM Wong hails Heng Swee Keat & Teo Chee Hean as ‘giants of public service’ as both men retire from politics

As Singapore marked Nomination Day for General Election 2025 (GE2025) yesterday (23 April), two towering figures in Singapore’s political scene — Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister (SM) Teo Chee Hean — officially announced their retirement from politics, drawing the curtain on decades of dedicated public service.

Their exits were confirmed just hours before the official campaign period began, symbolising a pivotal shift in the People’s Action Party (PAP) leadership.

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong took to Facebook yesterday (23 April) to offer a heartfelt tribute, calling the pair “giants in public service” who helped lay the groundwork for Singapore’s progress.

PM Wong recounted his working relationships with both men and expressed deep gratitude and personal admiration for them.

“Without Swee Keat and Chee Hean, Singapore would not have been able to achieve all that it has over these years,” he wrote. “If I am able to take Singapore forward from here, it is because of leaders like them.”

He added that their legacy makes it possible for the new leadership to carry the baton forward.

“It’s time to pass the baton”: Heng Swee Keat

In a moving Facebook post of his own, DPM Heng Swee Keat confirmed he would not be contesting GE2025, despite being seen earlier that day at a nomination centre — sparking initial speculation about his plans.

Reflecting on his 45 years of public service, Heng recounted his journey from National Service in the Singapore Police Force, to senior roles in the Administrative Service, and eventually his entry into politics in 2011, encouraged by the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Goh Chok Tong.

Mr Heng, who served as Education Minister, Finance Minister, and Chairman of the National Research Foundation, cited milestones such as leading the Our Singapore Conversation, crafting five national budgets during the pandemic, and spearheading economic restructuring.

“Not many get the opportunity to have a second chance at life, much less the chance to spend it so meaningfully,” he said, referring to his stroke in 2016, after which he chose to continue serving.

Mr Heng said it was now the “right time” to hand over to a new team and endorsed PM Wong’s leadership.

“He has won Singaporeans’ trust and grown in confidence and stature… I hope Singaporeans will give him a strong mandate.”

“I step down with full confidence in the team”: Teo Chee Hean

SM Teo Chee Hean, a stalwart of Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC since 2001, confirmed his retirement via a video post on 21 April.

Clad in a PAP shirt bearing the GRC name, Mr Teo thanked residents and acknowledged areas where he might have fallen short.

“Where I have not met your expectations or fulfilled all that you may have wished for, please accept my apologies,” he said.

In subsequent Facebook posts, he expressed his trust in the next generation of leaders.

“As I step down as your Member of Parliament, I do so knowing that we have good, strong teams who are committed and dedicated to continue to serve you,” he wrote.

In his tribute, PM Wong praised Teo as a “strategist at heart” with an incisive mind and a talent for solving complex bilateral issues, especially those involving Singapore-Indonesia ties.

“He created space and opportunities for our country internationally,” PM Wong wrote. “His leadership has enabled our little red dot to stand tall and proud in the world.”

Over the years, Mr Teo helmed critical ministries including the Environment, Education, Defence, and Home Affairs, earning a reputation for his quiet effectiveness and strategic foresight.

Leadership renewal in full swing

Both Mr Heng and Mr Teo played pivotal roles in Singapore’s governance over the past two decades. Their retirement marks the latest phase in the PAP’s push for leadership renewal, as PM Wong builds a team for the future.

“Government is a team effort,” PM Wong said. “But the individuals in the team make a difference.”

Also read: Louis Ng gets emotional while announcing he’s stepping away from politics, Shanmugam wipes his tears

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PAP website and Lawrence Wong on Facebook.