Diner allegedly skips S$25.90 bill at Hey! Yakiniku Bugis Junction, sneaks out via back door

Diner allegedly walks out without paying at Hey! Yakiniku

A customer at Hey! Yakiniku’s Bugis Junction outlet allegedly left the restaurant without paying for his S$25.90 lunch buffet — and was caught on CCTV exiting through the back door.

In a Facebook post on Monday (7 July), the Japanese BBQ restaurant called out the incident with a cheeky yet pointed message.

“Someone enjoyed our Eat All you Can $25.90 (sic) lunch buffet a little too much — and forgot the bill intentionally by walking out via the back door exit,” the restaurant wrote, adding a winking emoji and a firm reminder: “Don’t worry, our cameras never forget.”

CCTV footage shows man sneaking out

To back up their claim, Hey! Yakiniku included a clear photo of the man’s face taken from CCTV footage, along with several images showing him leaving discreetly through the rear exit.

The restaurant also used the opportunity to remind patrons that the premises are fully covered by surveillance cameras.

“We work hard to provide good food at affordable price — let’s not forget to respect that,” the post added.

Netizens react to dine-and-dash incident

Many netizens voiced their support for the restaurant in the comments, describing the incident as both shocking and unexpected.

Several also hoped that the management would not penalise the staff involved, as they were likely not at fault.

One commenter pointed out that it was especially embarrassing to leave without paying, considering how affordable the lunch buffet already is.

Another suggested implementing a pay-before-you-eat policy to prevent similar incidents in future.

Some even urged Hey! Yakiniku to report the matter to the authorities.

MS News has reached out to Hey! Yakiniku for more information.

