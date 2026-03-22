Woman in M’sia discovers hidden camera inside graduation bouquet after keeping it in her room for 3 months

Woman finds hidden camera inside graduation bouquet that she keeps in her room

A 26-year-old female university graduate, identified only as Anne, was shocked to discover a hidden miniature camera concealed within a graduation bouquet she received last November.

The device had remained in her bedroom for three months before being detected.

Phone attempts to connect to software

According to Berita Harian, the discovery was made when Ms Anne’s sister noticed her husband’s phone automatically attempting to connect via Bluetooth to a suspicious software with a long and strange name.

Upon following the prompts, they were directed to download an app called “IWF Camera”.

“After downloading the app, my brother-in-law’s phone screen suddenly displayed a live feed of my bedroom, showing my bed and the rotating ceiling fan,” Ms Anne shared.

It turned out that she had placed the bouquet on a surface directly facing her bed.

Camera found with power bank

Upon inspection, they found a tiny camera lens that emitted a red light during operation inside the bouquet.

Even more shocking was that the “sponge” used to hold the flowers was actually a power bank providing a continuous power supply to the camera.

The device was also found to be operating via a Wi-Fi connection, according to the China Press.

Police investigations are ongoing

Ms Anne has since lodged a police report at the Kuantan Police Station.

Kuantan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu (referred to as Asyari in some reports), confirmed the report and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for intent to insult the modesty of a person.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: Tenant in S’pore discovers landlord secretly filmed her in bathroom after finding hidden camera under sink



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Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.