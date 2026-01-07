2 killed in high-speed crash involving sports car in JB, deceased driver had 1-year-old son

High-speed Nissan GT-R crash in JB claims life of two people, both victims leave a child behind

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash after a high-speed Nissan GT-R sports car lost control and smashed into vehicles travelling in the opposite direction in Johor Bahru (JB).

The crash occurred at about 3.20pm on Sunday (4 Jan) along Jalan Dedap 1 in Taman Johor Jaya, JB.

The Nissan GT-R reportedly veered into the oncoming lane, slamming into a Kia Picanto driven by a 58-year-old local woman before crashing into two Perodua Axia cars driven by men aged 30 and 29.

CCTV footage from a nearby house captured the moment the GT-R barreled into the vehicles at high speed.

Two victims killed, including Nissan GT-R’s driver

According to China Press, the driver of the Nissan GT-R, identified as 29-year-old Tan Wei Hsiung, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, 30-year-old packaging worker Mohd Shahril, who was driving one of the Perodua Axia vehicles, later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Sultan Ismail Hospital.

According to Seri Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sohaimi Ishak, four other victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment.

Mr Tan left behind his Vietnamese wife and a one-year-old son.

His funeral is scheduled for Thursday (8 Jan).

Crash happened just 300m from other victim’s family home

For the family of Mohd Shahril, the tragedy was especially devastating.

His father, who chairs a prayer hall in Johor, rushed to the hospital after hearing about the crash, only to be informed that his son had died.

“The accident happened only about 300 metres from my house. I never imagined that Mohd Shahril’s wish to come back and visit us would become a regret that can never be fulfilled,” the victim’s father expressed.

According to Guanming Daily, Mohd Shahril was travelling with his wife and daughter.

They were heading back to his family home on Jalan Bakawali in Johor Jaya, where the tragedy occurred.

His 30-year-old wife was left with a fractured hip and femur, while their 2-year-old daughter miraculously survived the crash.

Mohd Shahril’s remains were laid to rest at 3.30pm yesterday (5 Jan) at a cemetery in Taman Impian Emas.

The accident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have urged all road users to adhere to speed limits and avoid reckless driving, particularly in residential areas.

