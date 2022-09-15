Higher Fees For Passengers Departing From Changi Airport Starting 1 Nov To Cover Rising Operation Costs

Passengers Departing From Changi Airport To Be Charged Higher Service Fees & Levies Starting 1 Nov

From 1 Nov, passengers flying from Changi Airport will see an increase in the passenger service & security fee and aviation levy.

According to Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), these fees and levies will contribute to upgrading CAG’s infrastructure and supporting future development plans, as well as CAAS’ air hub development and regulatory functions.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of what this fee increase entails:

Higher passenger service & security fees in planned increases till 2025

The spike in charges is not new. CAAS’ media release stated that the passenger service & security fee was S$35.40 in 2020. It was supposed to go up to S$37.90 in 2021, before eventually reaching S$40.40 on 1 Nov 2022.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in the suspension of the planned increases. Hence, the fee remained at S$35.40 from 1 Apr 2020 until today.

Now that things are back to normal, more planned increases are in place, with the fee rising to S$43.40 on 1 Apr 2023, and to S$46.40 on 1 Apr 2024 due to the higher cost of operations.

The price hike will also affect the aviation levy for passengers departing from Changi Airport.

There will be a S$1.90 increase from the current S$6.10 charge, making the payable charge S$8 from 1 Nov 2022.

S$8 aviation fee will remain unchanged for 2023 & 2024

But unlike the recurring increase in passenger service & security fee, the aviation levy will remain unchanged for 2023 and 2024.

Only passengers with Changi Airport as their origin destination will be affected. Transfer and transit passengers are not required to pay the levy.

CAAS noted that the levy funds air hub development and regulatory functions of the authority, as they are expected to rebuild Singapore’s position as a global air hub in the post Covid-19 era.

The last adjustment to the levy was 13 years ago, in 2009.

Meanwhile, there’s some semi-good news if your air tickets have already been issued before 1 Nov: you don’t need to pay the higher fees and levies.

Featured image by MS News.