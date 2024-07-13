Elderly woman in hospital after hit-&-run at Marsiling Road, driver arrested for negligent driving

Elderly woman in Singapore injured after hit-and-run

A 64-year-old woman has been sent to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident at Marsiling Road on Friday (12 July).

Following the accident, the woman’s daughter, Ms Eliza Teo-Ong, made a Facebook post appealing for witnesses.

The post included images of the injured elderly woman with a deep gash on her forehead and a cast on her leg.

“She is suffering a head injury, brain hemorrhage, right leg fracture and several lacerations,” shared Ms-Teo Ong.

“As of now, she has just completed one head surgery, leaving with some to continue in the next few days.”

Elderly woman was crossing the road when driver hit her

In the Facebook post, Ms Teo-Ong said that her mother was hit by a car at about 5.38am on Friday.

Her mother was then crossing Marsiling Road to take a bus to Malaysia.

Ms Teo-Ong noted that her mother could not recall how the accident had happened.

Driver arrested for negligent driving

According to 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report regarding the incident at around 5.55am on Friday.

A 33-year-old male driver has been arrested for negligent driving.

The police are also investigating the man for hit-and-run and failure to assist the injured.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident on Facebook and Google Maps.