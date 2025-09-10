Runner gets 10 stitches on head after hit-and-run accident during marathon in M’sia

Runner injured in hit-and-run incident during Melaka International Marathon

A male marathon runner was injured in a hit-and-run incident at the Melaka International Marathon 2025 last Sunday (7 Sept).

In his post on Facebook, the victim wrote that the event was supposed to be his 70th full marathon.

However, he had to end the race early at 13.5 kilometres after he was struck by a car.

Marathoner gets 10 stitches on his head

The marathoner said an ambulance arrived within 10 minutes and took him to the hospital.

Due to the impact, he sustained injuries to his body and legs, and had to get 10 stitches on his head.

Despite what he went through, the runner said he was grateful to still be alive.

“Life is full of uncertainties, and we never know what’s coming next. That’s why we should cherish every single run and every single moment we have,” the avid marathoner also wrote.

He plans to take a break from marathon running to recover, adding that he’ll start over again “when the time is right”.

Following his post, netizens slammed the race’s event organiser, saying they should have put up more stringent measures to ensure the participants’ safety, including deploying more marshals to direct traffic.

Authorities investigating hit-and-run incident

In an interview with local media on Tuesday (9 Sept), Chairman of the state Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee Datuk Rais Yasin said he is aware of the incident.

He has since instructed the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) and the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) to submit a full report.

“Further investigation needs to be carried out, and action will be taken after I receive the report,” he stated, according to Kosmo.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.