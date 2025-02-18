Woman in India allegedly injected with HIV-contaminated syringe by in-laws after dowry dispute

Indian woman allegedly injected with HIV-contaminated needle over dowry demands

A woman in Saharanpur, India, was diagnosed with HIV after her in-laws allegedly injected her with a contaminated syringe as they were dissatisfied with the dowry.

According to the victim’s father, his daughter — Sonal — married a man named Abhishek in Feb 2023.

The father reportedly gave money, jewellery, and a car for the daughter’s dowry, exceeding his financial limits in the process.

However, the groom’s family was seemingly unsatisfied, demanding a larger car and an additional ₹25 lakh (S$38,600) in cash.

As the demands were not met, the groom’s family allegedly harassed the woman before throwing her out of the house, said the police.

Sometime after, Sonal’s health worsened and her parents took her to the hospital. Doctors subsequently confirmed that she was HIV positive, reported Indian news outlet The Hindu.

Her parents later accused her in-laws of giving her “random” medications and injecting her with an HIV-contaminated syringe.

Claim about HIV-contaminated syringe remains unconfirmed

The police confirmed that the case had been filed against four individuals, including the woman’s husband and brother-in-law.

However, officials pointed out that the injection claim remains an allegation.

Featured image adapted from kemalbas on Canva.