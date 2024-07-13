42-year-old HK woman uses teen daughter’s ID to clear immigration, gets caught immediately

HK woman used 16-year-old daughter’s ID at immigration checkpoint as she thought she looked young

While some middle-aged people are confident in their looks, few can probably match up to a woman from Hong Kong who attempted to use her teenage daughter’s identity documents to travel to the mainland.

The 42-year-old reportedly presented her 16-year-old daughter’s ID at border control.

Unfortunately for her, the officer saw through her ruse immediately.

HK woman mistakenly takes daughter’s id, uses it at immigration anyway

The HK woman, surnamed Lin, was on a trip to Shenzhen on 10 July, reported Guangzhou Daily.

As she was passing through the checkpoint at Futian Port, she realised that she had mistakenly taken her daughter’s Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents.

As she didn’t want to turn back and make a wasted trip, she decided to use it anyway.

Woman was told that she looked young

Despite the 26-year age difference between her and her daughter, Ms Lin thought that the ruse would work as her friends all told her she looked young and well-maintained.

Besides, since there were so many people passing through immigration, there was a chance she would get through, she felt.

Thus, she assuredly presented her daughter’s permit to border control, believing that she looked similar to the girl.

Immigration officer catches HK woman using false ID

Things didn’t go to plan, however, when the officer noticed the discrepancy with just one glance.

Eventually, Ms Lin admitted to the offence of fraudulently using another person’s identity.

She was given administrative penalties in accordance with the law, it was reported.

Netizens amused by incident

Netizens were amused by the incident, with one marvelling at the woman’s level of delusion.

Another said that her friends were just being polite, but she took their words seriously.

Yet another commentator reasoned that no matter how well-maintained and young she is, the mother of a 16-year-old would never be able to look the same as her child.

Featured image adapted from Guangzhou Daily on Weibo.