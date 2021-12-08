Ho Ching Ranks #33 In Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2021 List

Ho Ching is best known as Temasek CEO until Oct 2021, as well as being the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

She is also the only Singaporean to be listed on Forbes’ “The World’s Most Powerful Women 2021” list.

Last year, she made it to #30 on the list.

Ho Ching, who stepped down as Temasek CEO in Oct, became the chairman of Temasek Trust, which handles philanthropic endowments.

According to a press release, Temasek Trust strives to deliver sustainable funding for the long term well-being and security of communities.

The 68-year-old served as Temasek CEO from 2004, where she handled investments worth billions.

Its portfolio has grown to more than $313 billion, according to Forbes.

Top 3 include MacKenzie Scott & Kamala Harris

Making up the top 3 are:

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Kamala Harris, US vice-president Christine Lagarde, Head of European Central Bank

It’s perhaps a sign that more women are gaining prominence and power, rather than an indictment of Ms Ho, that her rank is currently #33.

At her peak, she was ranked 3rd in 2005.

Other notable entries include Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, who’s ranked #9.

Most powerful woman in Singapore?

It’s safe to say that Ho Ching wields considerable influence not just in Singapore but globally through her stewardship of Temasek.

Her support for community services is also well-known, and her move to Temasek Trust seemed a natural step.

This is even before mentioning the various efforts by Temasek to supply Singaporeans with essential products like face masks and hand sanitiser.

Without a doubt, Ms Ho is deserving of her rank.

Featured image adapted from Temasek Digital on YouTube.