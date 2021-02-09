Ms Ho Ching To Retire And Will Be Taken Over By Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara

Since 2004, Ms Ho Ching has been the face of Temasek Holdings, where she serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the past 17 years.

However, come 1 Oct, the 67-year-old will retire from the position and step down from the company’s Board of Directors.

Replacing her will be a highly-esteemed corporate lawyer who has been with the company for the past decade.

In a statement on Tuesday (9 Feb), Temasek announced that Ms Ho Ching will be retiring from her position as CEO on 1 Oct 2021 after 17 long years.

She will also be stepping down from the company’s Board of Directors on the same day.

Replacing her will be Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, a corporate lawyer who has been with the firm for the past 10 years.

He is currently the CEO of Temasek International and will retain that role come 1 Oct when he takes over from Ms Ho.

Transformed Temasek during her time as CEO

Announcing the transition, Mr Lim Boon Heng, Chairman of Temasek Holdings thanked Ms Ho for leading the firm through a “remarkable period of transformation“.

During her tenure as CEO, Ms Ho also set up philanthropic organisations such as Temasek Trust and Temasek Foundation.

Additionally, Ms Ho was active in the process of identifying potential candidates for succession, both from inside and outside Temasek.

Confident Mr Pillay will bring Temasek to greater heights

When interviewed, Ms Ho said it was her privilege to be with Temasek over the past 2 decades. She joined the firm in 2002 as a director and was promoted to CEO 2 years later.

The 67-year-old also expressed how proud she was with the employees at the company, both present and past, whom she described as “dedicated, hardworking, and thoughtful”.

Moving forward, Ms Ho is confident that Mr Pillay will bring Temasek to greater heights through his experience and innovations.

Kudos to Ms Ho Ching

Kudos to Ms Ho and her team for their hard work throughout the years, overseeing our sovereign investments and helping those less fortunate in our community.

We are confident that Mr Pillay will continue the good work and look forward to the new opportunities the firm will be exploring in the years to come.

