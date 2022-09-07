Holey Moley At Clarke Quay Announces Closure, Offers Staff Opportunity To Work In Australia

Holey Moley Clarke Quay To Close, Last Day Of Business On 30 Sep

Clarke Quay is home to Singapore’s bumping nightlife scene, with pubs and clubs crawling with customers every night.

Aside from drinks and music, there’s also Holey Moley, the mini golf club nestled in a corner of the district.

After serving numerous customers over the past four years, it will now be closing for good on 30 Sep.

To help their staff transition into the next phase, Funlab, the parent company of Holey Moley, will be offering them the opportunity to relocate and work at any of their locations in Australia and New Zealand.

Holey Moley leaves Singapore after discussions with Capitaland

In a press statement, Funlab announced the closure of Holey Moley after discussions with Capitaland regarding the area’s impending revamp.

During these discussions, both parties concluded that Clarke Quay might not be the most viable long-term site for Holey Moley.

Although they reached this impasse, Funlab thanked their customers for all the good times over the past four years.

They also gave a special shout-out to the staff who helped the bar tide through the challenging Covid-19 period.

The good news is that there may be a chance for Holey Moley to return to our sunny shores again in the future. Funlab said,

We’ve had an absolute blast in Singapore and hope to find a location for both Holey Moley and our other amazing brands in Singapore in the future.

Holey Moley Clarke Quay staff may relocate & work in Australia

The last paragraph of Holey Moley’s press release has piqued the interest of those looking to work overseas.

It stated that the company will offer all its Singapore staff “the opportunity to relocate within any of the portfolio of wider Funlab venues in Australia and New Zealand”.

“Funlab is working closely with staff to assist them through the transition period prior to closure.”

As it stands, Funlab’s portfolio includes eight brands, with locations in the following Australian states:

Victoria

Western Australia

Southern Australia

New South Wales

Queensland

There is also Archie Brothers, a bar slash arcade, in Auckland, New Zealand.

One door closes, another door opens

Although Singapore’s Holey Moley staff will undoubtedly be sad to see the closure of the cosy spot in Clarke Quay, what awaits them next could be extremely exciting.

Working and living in a new environment may be the change of pace that some of them have been waiting for.

To those seriously considering the offer to take the leap of faith, we wish them all the best in this upcoming new chapter of their lives.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.