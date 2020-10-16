Holiday Plaza McDonald’s Closes Until Further Notice, Many Reminisce Fond Memories

Crossing the border may seem like a distant memory, especially with the Covid-19 situation as is today.

However, a recent announcement has sparked an onslaught of Singaporeans harking back to the good ol’ times spent across the Causeway.

See, Johor Bahru’s (JB) first-ever McDonald’s outlet at Holiday Plaza will be temporarily closed due to the ongoing Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Holiday Plaza McDonald’s is first outlet in JB

Netizen Nicholas Chan first shared news of the outlet’s temporary closure on the JB Tracer Facebook group.

The once-bustling outlet is now but a desolate space in the mall with empty tables.

A notice on its shutters mentioned the temporary closure, but offered no hint of when it’ll be reopening.

Netizens reminisce on fond memories spent there

The outlet holds a special place in many Singaporeans’ and Malaysians’ hearts, especially since it was the very first McDonald’s outlet in JB.

First opened in Oct 1984, many reminiced about the hype it generated when the restaurant opened.

Some even recalled skipping class to go to McDonald’s.

The unassuming outlet held special memories for this netizen, who had countless meals with his late father there.

One but many F&B outlets closed due to Malaysia’s Covid-19 measures

The nostalgic McDonald’s outlet is but one of many F&B outlets affected by Malaysia’s RMCO, which is slated to end on 31 Dec 2020.

While new memories cannot yet be created, looking back on such cherished memories might just do the trick.

Do you have any memories that you’d like to share at the outlet? Do so in the comments below!

