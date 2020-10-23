Bukit Batok Ice Cream Buffet Has Over 25 Flavours Like Brown Sugar Boba And German Black Beer

Singaporeans are no strangers to heat, and on a scorching hot day with the sun beating down, there’s no better treat than some nice cold ice cream.

Well, turns out Happy Ice – an ice-cream vendor in Singapore – is fully aware of this and has come up with an ingenious idea to quell the October heat — an ice-cream buffet.

For just $9.90, customers can enjoy 20 types of ice cream and even dabao a box home for free.

Sadly, the ice-cream buffet has already been fully booked, but here’s a preview of what you can expect, should it make a return in the future.

Over 25 types of ice cream including brown sugar boba

For starters, don’t expect your conventional vanilla and basic chocolate flavours. Happy Ice has some of the most interesting concoctions to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Of course, we have to bring up the brown sugar boba ice cream, with actual pearls in it. A beautiful swirl of brown sugar and creamy milk, who could resist having one of these on a sweltering day.

Another interesting flavour on their menu that will capture the hearts of alcohol fanatics is German black beer. Not only does the ice cream give you an alcoholic ‘kick’, but it’s also shaped like an actual bottle.

This will make savouring its gooey beer lava centre almost like drinking straight out of a bottle.

Last but most certainly not least, an old-school classic — Taro ice cream. The creamy lavender-coloured goodness also comes with taro chunks inside for that extra crunch.

For a full list of flavours, check out Happy Ice’s website here.

Sadly, the ice-cream buffets on 31 Oct and 1 Nov are already fully booked at the time of writing.

MS News has reached out to Happy Ice for more information and will update this article once we get a response.

Slashed prices on all ice creams

Happy Ice is also offering several ice cream bundles at highly-slashed prices.

The Ultimate Bundle, which includes 6 boxes of ice cream, is now going at only $49.90 — a huge discount from its original price of $74.90.

The Boba Series Bundle is going at $32.90 with 1 box each of pudding boba and taro boba, as well as 2 boxes of brown sugar boba.

Individual boxes of ice cream are priced between $6.90 and $8.90, depending on the flavour.

Collections can be done at 7 Days Coffee Shop Block 2019, Bukit Batok Street 23, #01-262, S659524.

For bulk purchases of over $100, you may contact Happy Ice at 8612 8075 on WhatsApp to arrange for delivery.

Show your interest and perhaps buffet might return

Though we may not be able to enjoy the buffet anytime soon, the affordable ice cream on sale remains a wonderful investment especially since late-October is expected to be pretty warm.

That said, if you’d like Happy Ice to hold similar buffets in the future, show them your interest and you might perhaps see it being held more often moving forward.

