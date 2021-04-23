Students From Holy Innocents’ High School Receive iPads As Part Of National Digital Literacy Programme

Just like the working adults, students in Singapore have had to face unexpected changes due to the ever-evolving Covid-19 situation.

Thankfully, not all is daunting for them, as students at schools like Holy Innocents’ High School (HISS) are receiving personal learning devices (PLD) like iPads for educational purposes.

For students of HIHS, that fateful day came on 23 Apr.

Holy Innocents’ High students get iPads for school

In a Facebook post on Thursday (23 Apr), HIHS shared that their students recently received their PLDs. Along with the iPad, each student received an Apple Pencil to complete the set.

Like their peers over at Riverside Secondary School, they unboxed brand new iPads — much to the envy of the rest of us, who can only click on the ‘Share’ button.

At the point of writing, the post has garnered over 1.6k shares and 124 comments. The emotions in the comment section ranged from jealousy to ire.

But the expression in the students’ gleaming eyes paint a different story, as they held up their new gadgets with much joy.

The elation almost reminds us of the pure jubilation top scorers demonstrate when receiving their major exam results. They could almost model for chicken essence posters.

New ways of teaching & learning

With regard to the PLDs, many have raised concerns about usage, and fairly so. We all know the allure of mobile games and social media apps.

Thankfully, MOE clarified that all PLDs will be equipped with a Device Management Application (DMA) software.

This software will enable the teachers to guide and monitor students’ device usage, and determine the appropriate teaching and learning applications to be installed on each device.

This delivery comes just in time for the Blended Learning initiative that is due to kick off in Term 3 of 2021.

A new milestone in education

The joy from opening any parcel is unmatched, better yet when it’s a spanking new gadget.

And we’re sure that the students of HIHS are feeling that way too.

We hope that all students who will be receiving their PLDs in 2021 will put them to great use and enrich their learning experiences.

