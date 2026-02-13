Honda driver crashes into parked cars in Punggol MSCP, walks away as if nothing happened

Honda PHV driver crashes into parked cars in Punggol MSCP and walks away, netizens suspect drink-driving

A Honda Spada private hire vehicle (PHV) driver allegedly crashed into two parked cars at a multi-storey carpark (MSCP) in Punggol in the early hours of 8 Feb.

He was purportedly speeding within the carpark before the collision and was later seen walking away from the scene.

Although the exact moment of impact was not captured on camera, footage showing the aftermath of the crash and the driver’s actions before and after the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Honda crashes into multiple parked cars

The incident reportedly took place at about 4.48am at the MSCP at Block 670 Edgefield Plains.

Dashcam footage from a parked vehicle shows the Honda travelling at a high speed within the carpark.

Moments later, a loud crash is heard as the vehicle exits the camera’s field of view.

Subsequent clips show the alleged driver walking away from the scene while looking at his mobile phone.

Images of the aftermath reveal significant damage to a red Toyota, particularly to its front section.

A Mercedes-Benz parked beside it also appeared to have been affected, with its licence plate missing.

The kerb near the Toyota showed visible damage, with chunks seemingly dislodged.

A separate photograph of a Honda Spada with heavy front bumper damage was included in the compilation shared online.

However, it is unclear when or where the image was taken.

Netizens express shock and anger

Many netizens criticised the driver’s conduct, with some pointing out that he appeared to be travelling at an excessive speed within the carpark.

Others speculated that drink-driving may have been involved, though this has not been confirmed.

Several commenters also expressed surprise at how composed the driver appeared while leaving the scene after the crash.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more information.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.