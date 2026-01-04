Honda stops in middle of AYE in attempt to avoid ERP gantry, forced to move by vehicles behind it

Honda comes to a stop to avoid ERP gantry on AYE, numerous motorcycles also seen on road shoulder

During a recent late afternoon drive on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), a Honda Vezel encountered an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry.

The car proceeded to slow to a stop rather than pass under the seemingly intimidating gantry, holding up traffic behind it.

Honda gradually slows down when approaching ERP gantry

According to the footage posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred at 5.35pm on 2 Jan, on the AYE towards Tuas.

The camcar travelled behind the white Honda Vezel, which began to slow down as it approached the ERP gantry.

As a result, numerous other vehicles overtook it on both sides.

With hazard lights flashing, it continued reducing its speed, with the camcar doing the same to avoid a collision.

Car accelerates through gantry after being honked at

Eventually, the Honda Vezel came to a complete stop right before the gantry, seemingly not keen on passing through and paying the fee.

The gantry’s rates for 5.35pm to 5.55pm were set at S$3.

The post’s description alleged that the vehicles behind then repeatedly started honking at the stationary car.

After a short moment, the white car relented and quickly accelerated under the ERP gantry, continuing down the AYE.

Other than the involved car, the camcar driver also noted a large number of motorcyclists waiting on the road shoulder to avoid the ERP gantry.

Commenter suggests driver forgot to insert card for payment

Netizens criticised the Honda driver for risking a fine and endangering other motorists over a S$3 fee.

Another commenter suggested that the driver had forgotten to insert their card into the On-Board Unit (OBU) rather than deliberately trying to avoid payment.

For each ERP gantry driven through without a card in the unit, the driver receives a S$70 penalty.

Others, meanwhile, questioned whether the motorcyclists planned to wait hours on the road shoulder for the ERP gantry to stop charging a fee.

The Tuas-bound AYE has no fee after 7.30pm.

MS News has also reached out to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for comments on the incident.

Also read: Motorcyclists stop by road shoulder & move only when ERP gantry turns off

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.