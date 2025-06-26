Man dies during honeymoon in the US after being struck by lightning on the beach under clear skies

Man dies after being struck by lightning during honeymoon

Tragedy struck when a man, enjoying a blissful honeymoon at the beach under a clear blue sky, was suddenly struck by a lightning bolt, leading to his untimely death.

According to local news reports, 29-year-old Jake Rosencranz was standing ankle-deep in the waters of New Smyrna Beach in the United States (US) on Friday (20 June) when the lightning strike occurred at around 12.30pm.

A honeymoon turned tragic

Mr Rosencranz and his wife Leah, from Colorado, were on a delayed honeymoon to Florida after their 2023 wedding.

The couple was enjoying their time on the beach when tragedy struck.

As Mr Rosencranz stood in the water, with a clear sky overhead, a lightning bolt hit him unexpectedly.

Witnesses reported that while the storm was visible in the distance, the weather around them remained calm.

“It was clear blue sky, and the storm was miles away from us,” one witness recalled.

The Beach Safety Director described the lightning strike as “a rare occurrence”, considering the storm was several kilometres away.

Mr Rosencranz was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but, sadly, passed away the following day, with his family by his side during his final moments.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support his wife through this heartbreaking loss has raised over US$100,000 (S$127,400) from nearly 700 donors.

2 other people also struck by lightning that day

In addition to Mr Rosencranz, two golfers at a course near New Smyrna Beach were also indirectly struck by lightning the same day.

Thankfully, neither of them required hospitalisation.

This incident marks Florida’s first lightning-related death in 2025.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the state records the highest number of lightning strikes per square mile in the US, with an average of 1.2 million strikes annually.

The Department of Health advises anyone outdoors to seek shelter immediately in a building or hard-topped vehicle at the first sign of thunder.

It also recommends staying away from open areas and avoiding tall or metal objects that could act as lightning rods.

