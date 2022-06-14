12-Year-Old Hong Kong Girl Slapped Multiple Times In Viral Video, Police Searching For Teen Suspects

Hong Kong Police Looking For Teen Suspects Who Slapped Young Girl 20 Times In Viral Video

Watching someone be subdued and beaten without mercy is nothing short of disturbing.

This is especially so if the victim is a young and vulnerable child.

Recently, a disturbing video depicting a group of teenagers slapping a 12-year-old as she knelt went viral.

Hong Kong police are now on a citywide search for the assailants.

Young girl slapped by teens in viral Hong Kong video

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), a video of a group of at least five teenagers slapping a 12-year-old at least 20 times in the face went viral in Hong Kong.

The incident reportedly occurred on top of a five-storey building on Luen Yan Street, Tsuen Wan, at around 5.30pm on Saturday (11 Jun).

At the beginning of the video, the victim was seen kneeling in front of another girl. Her mask was removed and she was slapped across the face.

The entire clip was about two minutes long, and commands such as “hit her harder” could be heard throughout.

The victim allegedly did not try to evade any of the attacks.

Hong Kong police searching for bullies in video

While SCMP reported that the victim’s father reported the assault to the police the next day, on Sunday (12 Jun) evening, Channel C wrote that he did so on the same evening of the assault.

The girl was later conveyed to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long to receive treatment for the injuries on her face.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Tsuen Wan criminal investigation unit are investigating the case and searching for the assailants

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

If caught, they would be charged with causing bodily harm, which could lead to a maximum three-year imprisonment.

Hope justice is served

It is unthinkable for someone to attack a young, vulnerable child.

Hopefully, the bullies will be caught soon and justice will be served.

We wish the victim a smooth recovery from both the physical and psychological effects of the traumatising incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Standard and 爆谷花生台 on YouTube via Coconuts.co.