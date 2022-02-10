Hong Lim Food Centre Roast Meat Rice & Ondeh-Ondeh Stall Owners Pass Away

Like the food that locals are passionate about, hawkers who make them have also attracted their share of adoring fans. So when 2 hawkers at Hong Lim Food Centre passed away, loyal customers were understandably heartbroken.

The hawkers, Lee Kheong and Ah Meng, were owners of a roast meat rice and ondeh-ondeh stall respectively.

When this news was shared on Facebook on Tuesday (8 Feb), tributes poured in from Singaporeans who thanked them for their hard work.

Hong Lim Food Centre hawkers pass away weeks apart

On Tuesday (8 Feb), Facebook user Mr Lai shared in the Can Eat! Hawker Food group that 2 hawkers at Hong Lim Food Centre, Ah Meng and Lee Kheong, have recently passed away.

Prior to their passing, they operated Ah Meng and Lee Kheong Roasted Delicacy respectively.

According to Mr Lai, Ah Meng passed away 2 weeks before Chinese New Year, while Lee Kheong passed away on CNY Day 1. Both were reportedly sudden deaths.

8Days stated that 78-year-old Ah Meng passed away on 11 Jan from a heart attack that occurred out of the blue.

His daughter Maggie apparently told 8Days that Ah Meng was in good health and had planned to retire after CNY.

In light of his passing, she will be running the stall instead and continuing to make kuehs by hand.

Other stall owners mourn hawkers’ passing

In his post, Mr Lai described the late Lee Kheong or Ah Kheong as a stoic man. As he always wore a singlet and a Cross around his neck, Mr Lai prayed that Ah Kheong is at peace in Heaven.

Ah Meng, the owner of the ondeh-ondeh stall meanwhile was described as a likeable and cheerful person.

Their personalities evidently left a good impression on the people around them as Mr Lai mentioned that the pair’s passing has affected a nearby stall owner.

Kristen of Ji Ji, another stall at Hong Lim Food Centre, apparently took the initiative to add wolfberries to her soups to keep her customers healthy.

Chinese wolfberries are known for being rich in antioxidants and can strengthen the immune system, making her concern and gesture all the more meaningful.

Tributes pour in from Singaporeans

Upon learning about the hawkers’ passing, netizens took to the comments section of Mr Lai’s post to send their condolences to the pair’s families.

One Facebook user took the opportunity to remind others of the hard work that goes into running a hawker stall.

Another user shared their fond memories of eating the hawkers’ food, which they believe are among the best.

This user also expressed their gratitude towards Ji Ji’s owner for her kind gesture and wished her good health.

Clearly, many have positive memories of the hawkers and their food.

Hope their legacies will live on

It is really heartbreaking to hear about the passing of 2 hawkers at Hong Lim Food Centre.

Though they’re no longer around, we sincerely hope that their legacies will live on for years to come.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Ah Meng and Lee Kheong’s families, and our gratitude to the hawkers for all the hard work they’ve put in.

