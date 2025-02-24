‘My father and I were by her side’: Mediacorp actress Hong Ling’s Thai mother passes away at age 52

Mediacorp actress Hong Ling’s mother passes away at 52

Singaporean actress Hong Ling’s Thai mother, Kaewsoda Kesorn, has passed away at the age of 52.

The news was shared by Hong Ling’s husband, actor Nick Teo, through an Instagram story on 24 Feb.

He confirmed that his mother-in-law passed away the day before and shared details of the wake.

“The wake will be held this afternoon onwards. Pm me if you need more details.”

Hong Ling’s mother’s wake on 24 Feb

According to the obituary, the wake started at 1pm on 24 Feb, and the cortege will depart on 27 Feb at 10am.

It’s unclear what was the specific cause of Hong Ling’s mother’s death, but a recent Instagram post by the actress showed that she was ill and had been hospitalised.

In the post, Hong Ling, 30, shared treasured memories, including moments of her with her mother holding flowers on a yacht, her parents kissing her at her wedding, and a tender photo of them looking out the window.

Hong Ling recalled how her mother always put family first, even in the face of her own health challenges.

“Even in her final days, after chemotherapy had drained her, she still cooked for the whole family, worried that we wouldn’t get to eat her home-cooked meals anymore,” she said.

It was as if she was trying to give us one last piece of her, knowing her time was running out.

Learnt Chinese from scratch to help child fit in

She also commended the strength of her “beautiful and loving mummy”, pointing out the difficulties her mother faced when she first came here, not knowing Singapore’s language or culture.

Her mother forced herself to learn Chinese from scratch, just so she could help Hong Ling fit in.

She also said her mother would never call her when she was away filming, no matter how much she misses her, as she was afraid of disturbing her.

She worked tirelessly for the family, reflected Hong Ling.

“She was still so young. She spent her entire life caring for us, only starting to pursue her own happiness three years ago — gardening, practicing Tai Chi, hiking. But just as she began to live for herself, she was taken away,” said her emotional post.

Hong Ling added that she and her father were by her mother’s side when she passed, finding comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain.

“We will see her again. Soon.”

Parents fell in love at first sight

In a 2019 interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Hong Ling and her parents shared their love story.

Her father recounted how he met her mother during a military training trip to Bangkok in 1990.

It was love at first sight. After returning to Singapore, he learned Thai and flew back to Thailand to be with her.

Netizens expressed condolences

Several artistes, including Zong Zijie, Jesseca Liu, Xiang Yun, Jayley Woo, Rebecca Lim, and Chantalle Ng, commented on her post, expressing their sadness at the news.

“Sending you love and light,” said Woo. “So sorry for your loss,” said Lim.

