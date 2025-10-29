Thailand FDA warns of microbial contamination in popular herbal inhaler, company recalls affected batch

Thailand FDA warns of microbial contamination in Hong Thai Formula 2 herbal inhalers

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public warning after detecting microbial contamination in Hong Thai Formula 2 herbal inhalers that exceeded legal safety limits.

In a notice dated 20 Oct, the FDA stated that laboratory tests on samples collected from the manufacturer revealed contamination beyond the permissible threshold for Total Aerobic Microbial Count, Total Combined Yeasts, and Mould Count, and the presence of Clostridium spp.

The agency classified the product as failing to meet the microbiological quality standards required under Thailand’s Herbal Product Act, BE 2562 (2019).

According to The Nation, the FDA is considering legal action against the manufacturer and has cautioned consumers against purchasing the affected inhalers.

Company recalls affected batch

Following the announcement, Thai Herbal Hong Thai Ltd., the maker of the popular herbal inhaler, confirmed a recall of Lot 000332, the only batch found to be contaminated.

The batch, comprising 200,000 jars, was produced on 9 Dec 2024 and carries an expiry date of 8 Dec 2027.

Founder Teerapong Rabueathum said the issue was confined solely to this batch, adding that other production lots remain safe for sale.

The company has begun retrieving affected products from the market and is working closely with the authorities.

Thai Herbal Hong Thai also announced plans to strengthen its production processes by introducing ultraviolet (UV) sterilisation and enhanced quality checks at key stages of manufacturing to prevent future contamination.

Under Thai law, selling herbal products that fail FDA inspection can result in up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 200,000 baht (S$8,000).

Full refund offered to customers affected

In its statement, the company reaffirmed its acceptance of the FDA’s findings and said it is coordinating with the agency to safely dispose of the contaminated batch.

Customers who purchased products from Lot 000332 may return them for a full refund or replacement.

The company said it will accept returns from both distributors and consumers, offering refunds and replacement items at no additional cost.

Affected customers can contact the company directly to arrange product returns, refunds, or replacements.

Featured image adapted from r/Thailand on Reddit (for illustration purposes only) and บริษัทสมุนไพรไทย หงส์ไทย จำกัด -เพจสำนักงานใหญ่ on Facebook.