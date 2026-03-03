2 horses seen running loose along Pasir Ris road near Elias Mall, motorists & pedestrians left confused

Two horses spotted galloping on road in Pasir Ris near Elias Mall

A man was left stunned after spotting two horses running loose along a road in Pasir Ris near Elias Mall.

Amid the confusion, he managed to capture the rare sight and shared it on social media.

The unusual encounter was posted on Tuesday (3 March) by TikTok user @the_safe_investor, who uploaded a clip of the animals moving freely along the road.

Brown and white horses seen trotting alongside vehicles

In the video, a brown horse can be seen trotting steadily along the side of the road.

Moments later, a white horse appears, galloping past as a bus travels in the opposite lane.

The two horses are subsequently seen together, with the brown horse seemingly leading while the white horse follows closely behind.

A white car and a motorcycle were also spotted nearby as the animals made their way along the road.

Netizens amused by rare sighting

The clip quickly drew a flurry of witty responses, including Chinese New Year-themed jokes.

One netizen quipped, “Horse year huat ah,” linking the sighting to the Year of the Horse.

One commenter referenced the Chinese idiom “ma dao cheng gong” (马到成功), which means achieving swift or immediate success.

The phrase literally translates to “success upon the horse’s arrival”, making it a playful nod to the two horses that had quite literally “arrived” on the road.

A TikTok user also joked that the road technically belonged to the horses, as the Mandarin term for “road” can be directly translated as “horse road”.

Others pointed out that free-roaming wildlife such as otters and chickens have also been spotted in Singapore, with one remarking: “This is the Singapore we want.”

OP initially thought it was ‘some kind of training’

In response to queries, the original poster (OP), who identified himself as Ken, said he spotted the horses at around 12pm on Tuesday while on his way to lunch.

The small business owner initially noticed a motorcyclist riding alongside the horses and assumed the rider was guiding them.

However, he later realised the motorcyclist appeared just as puzzled and was looking towards nearby pedestrians for answers.

“I thought it was some kind of training because I grew up in the United States and I’ve seen wild horses and police horses,” Ken said.

MS News has reached out to Gallop Stable @ Pasir Ris Park to check if any of their horses had escaped.

