Hospital & Nursing Home Visits Suspended To Protect Patients

As Singaporeans look forward to catching up with family and friends over Chinese New Year, some may not be able to enjoy the same privilege. On Friday (21 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the suspension of hospital and nursing home visits.

This will come into effect from Monday (24 Jan) and last for 4 weeks till 20 Feb.

MOH reportedly introduced this measure to protect the health of patients in these institutions.

No hospital & nursing home visits for 4 weeks

In a press release today (21 Jan), MOH declared that they will be suspending hospital and care home visits.

The suspension will begin on Monday (24 Jan) and likely last for 4 weeks.

This means that it will extend beyond the CNY period in early Feb, which may affect Singaporeans’ plans to visit relatives in these health institutions.

Alternative arrangements possible

Folks need not fret, however, as these institutions will arrange for alternative ways to connect with patients, states the MOH.

Methods include telephone or video calls, so families can stay in touch with their loved ones in hospitals or nursing homes.

Certain groups of patients may get exemptions from this measure on a case-by-case basis.

Examples of such cases are:

Critically ill patients

Paediatric patients

Birthing or post-partum mothers

Patients who need additional support from caregivers

Most of these patients may get 1 pre-designated visitor a day, while the critically ill can receive up to 5, with a maximum of 2 at their bedside at any time.

Visitors to adhere to strict rules

In the above cases, visitors will have to adhere to strict rules. The rules include:

Wearing masks with good filtration capabilities (e.g. surgical masks)

Not eating or drinking in hospital wards

No using of patients’ toilets in hospital wards

No sitting on patients’ beds

Must produce negative ART result within 24 hours before the visit

All visitors including those who are vaccinated must comply with the ART result requirement. Only those who have recovered from Covid-19 can present a notice proving a valid pre-event test exemption.

Hope everyone will have a safe CNY

The new suite of measures will no doubt put a slight dampener on people’s CNY plans.

However, we should understand that they are necessary to protect vulnerable individuals amid the recent rise in Omicron cases.

Let’s hope that everyone can have a safe CNY celebration with their loved ones.

Featured image adapted from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Facebook.