Thai hospital accidentally swaps baby, father immediately spots differences in eyebrow

Thai hospital accidentally swaps baby, father spots differences immediately

A Thai hospital has accidentally swapped a baby of one family with that of another.

Luckily, one of the fathers immediately recognised the hospital’s mistake when he spotted that his newborn lacked eyebrows and her hair was suddenly much shorter.

According to Channel 3, upon spotting the discrepancy, the father immediately sought doctors for answers.

Father recognises his own daughter was swapped

The father made a social media post regarding the case on 24 Aug. In it, he says that his daughter was born on 11 Aug.

Due to rapid breathing, the newborn was separated from her mother and moved to the neonatal intensive care unit. However, the couple visited their newborn every day, starting from the evening of the 12th.

Although the hospital forbade it, the father took photos of his daughter to show to his family. This continued daily until the 17th, when the father immediately spotted major differences with what the hospital claims was the newborn daughter.

He noticed that her face had changed, her hair had gotten shorter, and even her bushy eyebrows were suddenly missing.

Doctors and staff tried reassuring him

Not only were there major physical changes, the baby was also missing the wristband that contained her name.

Concerned, the father questioned a hospital staff who reassured him that the wristband could’ve simply been misplaced during a bath.

On the 18th, he took the newborn home as scheduled. However, he could never shake the feeling that this was not his daughter.

He called the hospital to ask further, but the staff only said, “Newborn faces change every day.”

Hospital admits it swaps baby with another family

On the 21st, after encouragement from friends, he returned to the hospital with his wife and asked for a blood test.

The tests revealed the infant couldn’t have been his. Now both furious and sad, the father demanded the hospital find where his daughter was.

Through blood tests, they were able to finally locate his daughter, who had been swapped with a Myanmar couple’s infant.

To ensure certainty, DNA tests would also be conducted. And on 15 Sept, the DNA tests confirmed the father’s suspicions that his daughter had been swapped.

The hospital admitted to their grievous error and said they’d compensate by allowing the family to receive healthcare from the hospital without queuing.

The father also demanded ฿200,000 (S$7,800) in compensation for the damages caused, with half going to the Myanmar couple. According to PPTV, the hospital has agreed to pay the two families in two weeks, but they are not guaranteeing the full amount.

