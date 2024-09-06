Newborn’s rotting corpse found inside KL drain, allegedly abandoned by parents

Newborn found dead inside KL drain on 4 Sept

On Wednesday (4 Sept), a newborn’s corpse was found in a large drain in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur (KL).

A cleaner had reportedly found the body in a styrofoam box while handling rubbish in the drain.

He made the discovery at about 1pm that day.

An eyewitness told China Press that the cleaner immediately alerted the police upon discovering the rotting corpse.

The newborn’s gender remains unclear.

Based on “on-site information” the newborn was believed to have been abandoned at an upstream location by their parents.

Police officers coy about details

Police cordoned off the area upon arriving at the scene.

They subsequently loaded the corpse onto a body carrier and left about 45 minutes later.

Police officers, however, were tight-lipped when asked about details of the case.

